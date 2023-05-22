Notification Settings

Tributes paid to a father who was killed after being knocked off bike in Birmingham

By Isabelle ParkinBirminghamCrimePublished: Comments

The family of a cyclist who was killed after being struck by a car in Birmingham have paid tribute to the "kind" husband-to-be.

Hussien Nur Teklise has been described as a "kind" man

Hussien Nur Teklise was found in critical condition after he was hit by a car that did not stop on Belgrave Middleway, just before 2pm on May 16.

The 45-year-old was administered emergency treatment by paramedics but was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives investigating the case believe Mr Teklise was struck by a white Audi, which has since been recovered.

Officers from West Midlands Police have also identified the driver of the vehicle, who will reportedly be spoken to "in due course".

In a tribute, Mr Teklise's fiancé, said: "He loved cycling and he loved doing his morning routine with his two-year-old son, which included feeding him breakfast, playing with him, taking videos, and spending quality time.

"Hussien was a very cautious person and kind to everyone in the community. His legacy will live on in the hearts and minds of everyone he interacted with, as well as those he reached but never met."

Officers are still appealing for people with information about the incident to come forward.

Det Sgt Julie Lyman, of the serious collision investigation unit, said: "We have spoken with a number of witnesses already, but are still keen to hear from anyone who we have not spoken to, particularly if they have any CCTV or dashcam footage."

Those with information have been asked to email sciu@westmidlands.police.uk, quoting log 2461 of May 16, or get in touch via Live Chat at west-midlands.police.uk

