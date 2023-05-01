Notification Settings

Successful police operation in Stourbridge new blueprint for local policing

By Adam Smith

West Midlands Police's joint operation with Dudley Council in Stourbridge will be the blueprint for its .

Stourbridge residents complained about local underpasses
Officers and staff from Dudley Council and a local recovery centre approached rough sleepers in town to tackle aggressive begging and harassment, taking place in the town centre.

Neighbourhood Policing Manager Inspector Adam Austin, who led the patrol, said: “We want our town centres to be thriving, welcoming places for locals and visitors alike and we’re working together with the council and other service providers to achieve this.

“We’re doing our bit to make sure those who need help get it while responding to and dealing with any criminal behaviour that is being reported to us.”

Officers arrested a woman for harassment and a man for assault after recent complaints from Stourbridge residents.

Shoppers and retailers have complained about litter and other items strewn in shop doorways and being discarded on street corners.

The police, working with the council, we arranged for members of their street cleaning team to join the patrol for a sweep up operation.

Inspector Austin added: “We want to create a vibrant, safe town centre, but, while we can’t deal with all the problems that arise, there are mechanisms for joint working around them. I chair the local Safer Places meeting with representatives from emergency services, the council and other support groups, and police staff also attend community group meetings.

“We also need members of the public to get in touch with us and I urge people to report crimes or other issues around anti-social and intimidating behaviour that are concerning them.”

You can report crime via Live Chat on the police's website www.west-midlands.police.uk by calling 101. You can also get in touch with Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Stourbridge residents can also get in touch with their local police team via email stourbridge@westmidlands.police.uk.

