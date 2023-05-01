Notification Settings

Driver who was arrested after car chased by police smashed into railings is released on bail

By Lisa O'BrienDudleyCrimePublished: Last Updated:

A man who was arrested after a police chase in the Black Country ended with a car ploughing into railings has been released on bail.

The man in his 20s was taken into custody after the pursuit in the early hours.

West Midlands Police officers say they spotted a car travelling over the speed limit in Dudley just before 3am on Sunday.

After a short chase, it crashed into railings in Gospel End Road, leaving parts of the vehicle strewn across the road.

The driver was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and driving while unfit through drink or drugs.

West Midlands Police has now confirmed he has been released on bail with conditions as enquiries continue.

Lisa O'Brien

By Lisa O'Brien

Chief Reporter@lisaobrien_Star

Chief reporter at the Express & Star

