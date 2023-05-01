Driver who was arrested after car chased by police smashed into railings is released on bail

The car crashed into railings in Gospel End Road, Sedgley

The man in his 20s was taken into custody after the pursuit in the early hours.

West Midlands Police officers say they spotted a car travelling over the speed limit in Dudley just before 3am on Sunday.

After a short chase, it crashed into railings in Gospel End Road, leaving parts of the vehicle strewn across the road.

The driver was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and driving while unfit through drink or drugs.