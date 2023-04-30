Man arrested after car crashes into railings in Sedgley

The car crashed into railings in Gospel End Road, Sedgley

Officers say they spotted a car travelling over the speed limit in the early hours of Sunday morning.

After a short pursuit, it crashed into railings in Gospel End Road, leaving parts of the vehicle strewn across the road.

The driver, a man in his 20s, has been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and driving while unfit through drink or drugs.

He remains in police custody.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "A man in his 20s has been arrested following a collision in Sedgley.

"Shortly before 3am, officers spotted a car in Kent Road which was travelling well over the speed limit.

"Following a short pursuit at a safe distance, the car crashed into railings in Gospel End Road and the driver was immediately arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and driving while unfit through drink or drugs.

"He remains in custody while investigations continue."

A local resident, who wants to remain anonymous, said he was woken by the noise of the car hitting the railings.

He said: "It was the bang which woke us all up. We saw the police and an ambulance turned up.

"There were bits of the car all over the road. Some bits ended up on my driveway.