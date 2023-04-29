Man, 20, charged with murder of man who was fatally stabbed in high street

A 33-year-old man was stabbed at Kings Heath High Street, near the junction with Queensbridge Road, just before 2.30am on Wednesday, and died at the scene.

Nathaniel Daly, aged 20 and of Benmore Avenue in Birmingham, has now been charged with murder, robbery and possession of a bladed article in public. He was due to appear before Birmingham magistrates court on Saturday.

Detectives investigating the murder have also arrested two teenagers. A 17-year-old boy remains in custody for questioning after being arrested yesterday afternoon.

A 17-year-old girl also arrested on suspicion of murder has been released on police bail.

Anyone with information that could help the police investigation is asked to use the Live Chat on the force website.