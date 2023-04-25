Appeal after cash and tobacco stolen in Staffordshire ram-raid

The incident took place at a shop on Bolebridge Street in Tamworth just before 5am on Monday morning.

A silver Mercedes estate, believed to be on stolen registration plates, smashed into the premises during the ram-raid.

Around 10 cartons of cigarettes along with a number of tobacco pouches, vape liquid and cash from the till was stolen.

A spokesman for Staffordshire Police, said: "We placed markers on the vehicle and informed our colleagues at West Midlands Police. The police helicopter was also deployed.

"The vehicle travelled along the A38 Bassetts Pole towards Sutton Coldfield before making off."

Witnesses to the incident or those who have seen a suspicious vehicle in the area have been asked to get in contact with the police on 101, or via Live Chat on their website, quoting incident number 077 of April 24.