Drunk 18-year-old spat saliva and blood at police officer

Dudley Magistrates Court, where Rawley Robins' offences were heard

Dudley Magistrates Court heard how Rawley Robins spat at the officer while in the back of a police car in West Bromwich on April 2.

Ms Maggie Massey, prosecuting, told the court that the 18-year-old's saliva and blood landed on the officer's radio and stab vest as he tried to talk to him. More spit landed on the police car.

She said that afterwards Robins said he had been "very drunk" and "had no recollection of the offences".

Addressing the court, the defendant said he lost his head and "acted on a way I shouldn't have", admitting he was "very intoxicated".

Magistrates decided to give Robins, of Ivy Road, Tipton, a conditional discharge after he admitted assault by beating of an emergency worker, criminal damage and being drunk and disorderly.

Chair, Mrs Catherine Jackson, said: "We recognise you are very sorry for what happened, and you realise it was not an appropriate thing to do. The police were just carrying out their job.

"They don't want to deal with drunk young men who abuse them."

As well as the 12-month conditional discharge, Robins was fined £54 for criminal damage and ordered to pay a £22 surcharge and £185 costs.

He must also pay £50 compensation to the officer he spat and and £50 compensation for cleaning the police car of his saliva and blood. He avoided a penalty for being drunk and disorderly.

In total, he must pay the court £361.