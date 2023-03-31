Jailed: Motorist who dragged Pc down road also took part in 'despicable' burglary on man, 93

James Delaney has been jailed. Photo: West Midlands Police.

The "despicable" actions of James Delaney, 43, came to light when he was arrested weeks later for dragging a police officer along the road in Willenhall while her arm was stuck in the door and driving while disqualified.

Stafford Crown Court on Thursday heard that Delaney was among a group of up to four intruders who barged into a semi-detached bungalow in Market Drayton Road, Loggerheads, Staffordshire, on February 5, last year.

Prosecuting barrister Liz Power said: "The victim was sitting in his kitchen when he heard scraping noises coming from the conservatory. He got to his feet and looked through the kitchen door. He pulled back the curtain and saw a face through he window of the door. The male was asking for a 'Peter'.

"The victim replied that he didn't know a Peter and told him to go away."

Miss Power said that instead of leaving, the group all wearing black overalls and blue faced masks forced open the door and climbed through the victim's open bedroom window where they set upon him, "smashing him down" onto his commode and shaking him by the shoulders.

She said one of the males, whom the victim described as the leader, made sure he did not phone for help, while repeatedly poking him with a bread knife.

The court heard that the group stole the victim's steel gun safe containing a wallet with £450 in bank notes, four fishing reels worth £400, and two pen knives.

Forensic checks carried out at the property uncovered Delaney's DNA on the window.

Delaney, of Lydney Close, Briarsley, Willenhall, was subsequently arrested after an incident in Middle Piece Way, in Willenhall town centre on February 22 last year resulting in West Midlands Police issuing an appeal to find him.

Miss Power said Delaney came to the attention of off-duty officer Megan Williams when she spotted a VW Touran being driven "erratically" in the Dilloways Lane area of the town. After following it for three minutes, the vehicle was then involved in a collision with a Nissan Juke. Delaney, who was at the wheel of the VW gave false details to the other driver.

She said Pc Williams pulled over and explained who she was and attempted to take the keys from the ignition to stop him, but Delaney got drove off while her hand was still inside the window.

"She was screaming as he dragged her approximately 11 yards down the road before she threw herself off the car," Miss Power said.

Mitigating barrister Lee Masters said Delaney, who has 10 convictions for 17 offences dating to 1995, was "remorseful".

He said Delaney had mental health and substance abuse issues and had been treated in prison.

Sentencing him, Judge John Edwards told Delaney the group's actions towards the victim was "degrading".

"This was a despicable offence. Elderly victims living alone are particularly vulnerable. You are rightly ashamed for your part in this obnoxious crime," the judge said.

Delaney previously pleaded guilty to offences of aggravated burglary, assaulting an emergency worker, driving while disqualified and having no insurance.

He was jailed for nine years for the burglary, to serve two-thirds, and jailed for four months for the assault. There was no separate penalty for having no insurance.