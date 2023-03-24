The scene on Paget Road, Wolverhampton, after a man was shot in a 'targeted attack'

A man, aged in his 20s, suffered gunshot wounds in the incident on Paget Road, Wolverhampton, but escaped with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Several residents in nearby Clark Road reported hearing noises similar to fireworks as the drama unfolded at around 9.30pm on Thursday.

Housewife Kulvinder Bahara, 69, said: "Next door heard the shots being fired, but the first we knew anything was up was the sound of the helicopter.

"I came outside and I could see it above the houses. It was here for about two hours. There was police also arriving in the street. They shut all the roads.

"We didn't know what happened until this morning when people in the street were saying there had been a shooting.

"It is a scary feeling. I've been living here for 35 years and nothing like this has ever happened round here. All the neighbours are saying the same thing. It is a bit of a shock to get this on our doorsteps."

Another Clark Road householder, who did not want to be named for fear of reprisals, said: "We heard the helicopter and looked out of the window to make sure everything was all right in the gardens. Whenever we've had helicopters hovering previously it's because they're chasing people. Lads scale the garden fences looking for somewhere to hide.

"This has happened about three times now, but our neighbour has had more issues regarding that kind of activity than us.

"It is a quiet area. We only see the police when something's happened. We haven't seen officers around here for years, but we can't blame them as officers are overworked and underpaid."

Police descended on the street to on Thursday night find the injured man in a grey car that had come to a standstill at the gates of Wolverhampton College. He was given first aid and taken to hospital.

The victim was injured in the attack last night

The shooting happened near Wolverhampton College, Wolverhampton Girls’ High School and St Jude’s CE Primary Academy which all remained closed to pupils as the police investigation got underway.

Motorists including parcel delivery drivers and driving instructors were among those forced to carry out u-turns at the Clark Road junction with Paget Road where a police cordon was still in place at 3pm.

Officers from West Midlands Police could also be seen carrying out door-to-door inquiries during the afternoon.

A blue tent has been erected on Paget Road near to the college campus

A spokesperson for the force said: "We have a cordon in place for forensic examination and we’re exploring CCTV opportunities.