Warning over males on bikes snatching mobile phones from hands of victims across Wolverhampton

By Emma Walker

Police in areas of Wolverhampton are warning of males on bikes snatching mobile phones straight out of the hands of victims.

Several reports have been made in the Chapel Ash and Pennfields areas of the city.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "We have been made aware of a number of robberies of mobile phones.

"Victims have been approached by males on bikes snatching mobiles out of victims' hands. Please keep valuables hidden when out and about."

By Emma Walker

Content Manager

