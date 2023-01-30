Warning over males on bikes snatching mobile phones from hands of victims across Wolverhampton

Several reports have been made in the Chapel Ash and Pennfields areas of the city.
A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "We have been made aware of a number of robberies of mobile phones.
"Victims have been approached by males on bikes snatching mobiles out of victims' hands. Please keep valuables hidden when out and about."
