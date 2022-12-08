Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Teenager killed in knife attack near Ikea in Wednesbury named locally as Jack Lowe

By Lisa O'BrienWednesburyCrimePublished: Last Updated:

An 18-year-old who was fatally stabbed near the Ikea store in Wednesbury has been named locally as Jack Lowe.

A police tent in parkland at the area where the young man, named locally as Jack Lowe, was stabbed
A police tent in parkland at the area where the young man, named locally as Jack Lowe, was stabbed

The teenager died at the scene on parkland off Cook Street, Darlaston, just after 9pm on Wednesday, despite the best efforts of paramedics to save him.

Three teenagers - two aged 18 and a 16-year-old - were arrested overnight on suspicion of murder and remain in custody for questioning.

Floral tributes have now been left at the scene, where a police cordon remains in place.

Police at Cook Street, Wednesbury, after the 18-year-old was stabbed to death

Tributes have also been paid on social media.

One says: "R.I.P Jack Lowe such a caring a loving boy will forever Cherish the memories I have with you. Fly high."

Another says: "RIP Jack can’t believe what I’m seeing and hearing bro our memories are something I’ll cherish forever rest in paradise bro."

A third says: "Rip Jack Lowe good person taken away too young."

Members of the community near the scene of the murder have spoken of their shock.

Susan Matthews, 62, who lives in Cook Street, said:

"It's terrible. His poor family. I've prayed for the comfort of them. My heart bleeds for them. He was only a kid."

Anyone with information, or who witnessed the attack, is asked to come forward if they haven't already done so.

The homicide unit at West Midlands Police can be contacted via live chat on the force's website or by calling 101 quoting log number 4105 of December 7.

Crime
News
Wednesbury
Sandwell
Local Hubs
Darlaston
Walsall
Lisa O'Brien

By Lisa O'Brien

Chief Reporter@lisaobrien_Star

Chief reporter at the Express & Star

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News