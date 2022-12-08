Teenager killed in knife attack near Ikea in Wednesbury named locally as Jack Lowe

A police tent in parkland at the area where the young man, named locally as Jack Lowe, was stabbed

The teenager died at the scene on parkland off Cook Street, Darlaston, just after 9pm on Wednesday, despite the best efforts of paramedics to save him.

Three teenagers - two aged 18 and a 16-year-old - were arrested overnight on suspicion of murder and remain in custody for questioning.

Floral tributes have now been left at the scene, where a police cordon remains in place.

Police at Cook Street, Wednesbury, after the 18-year-old was stabbed to death

Tributes have also been paid on social media.

One says: "R.I.P Jack Lowe such a caring a loving boy will forever Cherish the memories I have with you. Fly high."

Another says: "RIP Jack can’t believe what I’m seeing and hearing bro our memories are something I’ll cherish forever rest in paradise bro."

A third says: "Rip Jack Lowe good person taken away too young."

Members of the community near the scene of the murder have spoken of their shock.

Susan Matthews, 62, who lives in Cook Street, said:

"It's terrible. His poor family. I've prayed for the comfort of them. My heart bleeds for them. He was only a kid."

Anyone with information, or who witnessed the attack, is asked to come forward if they haven't already done so.