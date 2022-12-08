Residents devastated after 18-year-old killed in knife attack near Ikea

Police at Cook Street, Wednesbury, after the 18-year-old man was stabbed to death

The 18-year-old man died at the scene on parkland off Cook Street, Darlaston just after 9pm on Wednesday, despite the best efforts of paramedics to save him.

Three teenagers, two aged 18 and a 16-year-old, were arrested overnight on suspicion of murder after officers conducted inquiries and they remain in custody for questioning.

The community near the scene of the murder has been left shaken by the incident.

Susan Matthews, 62, who lives in Cook Street, said: "I had the telly on. I heard some bumping and banging but I didn't think anything of it.

"A policeman knocked on my door at about 9.45pm. He said an incident had taken place at the park.

"It's terrible. His poor family. I've prayed for the comfort of them. My heart bleeds for them. He was only a kid."

A police tent in parkland at the area where the young man was stabbed

A resident of Cook Street, who didn't want to be named, said: "My husband was on the phone when he heard some noise last night.

"He thought it was just people running up the road. I saw the police and ambulance here.

"We've never dealt with anything like this before. I thought the area was safe - sometimes I take my children to that park. I'm really shocked and feel sorry."

Another resident, who wanted to remain anonymous, said: "It's normally okay around here but it seems to be happening everywhere now.

"I didn't hear anything but it's affected my daughter's anxiety. She's scared to come home."

Three people have been arrested

Another Cook Street resident said: "There were so many police and paramedics.

"I tend to keep my nose out of it but you do get people drinking, doing drugs and lighting fires in the park."

Police say they are continuing to speak to witnesses and studying CCTV from the surrounding area.

The scene remained cordoned off today and a number of police officers could be seen in the area.

Anyone with information, or who witnessed the attack, is asked to come forward if they haven't already done so.