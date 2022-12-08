Murder probe after teenager stabbed to death near Wednesbury Ikea

The fatal stabbing happened near Cook Street in Wednesbury, which is near IKEA. Photo: Google.

The 18-year-old suffered the fatal injuries in parkland off Cook Street in Darlaston just after 9pm on Wednesday.

Despite extensive efforts of paramedics, the victim died at the scene.

Three teenagers, two aged 18 and a 16-year-old, were arrested overnight after officers conducted quick-time enquiries and they remain in custody for questioning.

A spokeswoman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called by the police at 9.24pm to reports of a stabbing near Cook Street.

"Two ambulances, two paramedic officers, a MERIT trauma doctor and critical care paramedic and a critical care car from the Strensham Midlands Air Ambulance base attended the scene.

"Crews arrived to find a male in a critical condition. Ambulance staff immediately commenced advanced life support on scene but sadly nothing could be done to save him and he was confirmed dead a short time later on scene."

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "We are continuing to speak to witnesses and studying CCTV from the surrounding area. A cordon remains at the scene and our specialist family liaison officers are supporting the family of the deceased after such shocking news.

"We understand that violent incidents, particularly those involving the death of someone so young, are alarming and distressing for the community. We will have extra police officers in the area, so please speak to them if you have any concerns.

"We also ask anyone with information, or who witnessed the attack, to please come forward if you haven’t already done so. A teenager has lost his life and we need to understand what happened and bring those responsible to justice.

"Our homicide unit can be contacted via Live Chat on our website or by calling 101 quoting log number 4105 of 7/12."