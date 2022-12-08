Gang locked up after being caught with loaded gun, knives and sledgehammer

The men were arrested at gunpoint in Birmingham

Five men were arrested at gunpoint in a Birmingham street by National Crime Agency officers.

They were found to be in possession of an array of weapons, including a loaded firearm.

Calum Meah

Carl Brookes, 38, from Dearmont Road, Northfield; Callum Meah, 26, from Shepherds Brook Road, Stourbridge; Richard Davies, 36, from Jubilee Road, Rednal; Jordan Feeney, 28, from Roundlea Road, Birmingham, and Robert Clark, 32, from Cheverton Road, Northfield, were held after NCA armed operations unit officers stopped their BMW car in Muirfield Gardens, Kings Norton, in May 2021.

Officers recovered a loaded handgun, ammunition, knives and sledgehammer from the gang.

Carl Brookes

Jordan Feeney

Clark was wearing a rolled up balaclava on his head, and had a knife in his inside pocket.

After being questioned, all five were all charged with possession of a prohibited firearm, possession of prohibited ammunition, possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life and possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.

Clark was also charged with possession of an offensive weapon/bladed article.

The gun was loaded

All five men pleaded guilty to the charges and a judge at Birmingham Crown Court on Thursday handed the gang sentences totalling more than 32 years.

Brookes and Clark were both sentenced to seven years; Meah and Davies were both given a jail term of five years, 11 months, and Feeney was locked up for six years and four months.

Richard Davies

NCA Birmingham branch commander Mick Pope said: "These men had a loaded gun, ammunition and an array of weaponry in their possession when they were arrested.

“There is no doubt in my mind that these men were dressed up and kitted out to cause somebody, somewhere, some harm and it is only the intervention of NCA officers that prevented this from happening.

Robert Clark

Officers recovered a handgun, ammunition, knives and sledgehammer from the gang

“We know guns and knives are used in acts of serious violence and by violent criminals to coerce and intimidate, and taking such weapons off the streets of the West Midlands remains a priority for the NCA and our partners.

Officers recovered a sledgehammer

"I would also urge anyone with information about illegally held firearms to come forward and help us stop violence and protect our communities.