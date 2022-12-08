Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Fire investigators believe massive Wolverhampton factory fire was started deliberately

By Thomas ParkesWolverhamptonCrimePublished: Last Updated:

A massive fire involving a number of factory units in Wolverhampton tackled by over 100 firefighters was started deliberately, investigators have said.

The aftermath of the huge fire in Wolverhampton, off Lower Horseley Fields.
The aftermath of the huge fire in Wolverhampton, off Lower Horseley Fields.

Crews were called out to Lower Horseley Fields at around 9pm on Monday which led to a number of roads being closed and railway lines being shut in the aftermath.

It saw a string of active businesses engulfed in the blaze with business owners speaking of the disruption it has caused to their livelihoods in the run-up to Christmas.

A major incident was declared

The fire was finally extinguished on Thursday after days of round-the-clock work by crews from across the West Midlands.

Roads were still closed on Thursday

And now investigators from West Midlands Fire Service say they believe the fire was started deliberately – with crews set to remain at the scene for the next 24 hours to ensure there are no further flare-ups.

Lower Walsall Street will remain closed and Lower Horseley Fields will be one-way into the city, the fire service added.

Crime
News
Wolverhampton
Local Hubs
Thomas Parkes

By Thomas Parkes

Senior Reporter@TParkes_Star

Senior reporter at the Express & Star, based in Wolverhampton. Got a story? Get in touch at thomas.parkes@expressandstar.co.uk.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News