Fire investigators believe massive Wolverhampton factory fire was started deliberately

The aftermath of the huge fire in Wolverhampton, off Lower Horseley Fields.

Crews were called out to Lower Horseley Fields at around 9pm on Monday which led to a number of roads being closed and railway lines being shut in the aftermath.

It saw a string of active businesses engulfed in the blaze with business owners speaking of the disruption it has caused to their livelihoods in the run-up to Christmas.

A major incident was declared

The fire was finally extinguished on Thursday after days of round-the-clock work by crews from across the West Midlands.

Roads were still closed on Thursday

And now investigators from West Midlands Fire Service say they believe the fire was started deliberately – with crews set to remain at the scene for the next 24 hours to ensure there are no further flare-ups.