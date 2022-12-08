Crews remain at site of major Wolverhampton blaze that involved number of active business units

Crews are still working at the scene days after a major incident was declared

Crews revealed the major incident involved some active businesses after it was initially reported the fire was contained to derelict factory units.

West Midlands Fire Service said Willenhall Road, near to the building where the blaze broke out in Lower Horseley Fields on Monday, remains shut three days later.

Crews are still making good progress, a spokesman said, damping down hotspots and ensuring scene safety. There are currently four fire engines and a single hydraulic platform at the site.

Bosses added liaison with local agencies including West Midlands Police, Network Rail and Walsall Council is continuing to take place, with regular multi-agency briefings.

A spokesman for the fire service said: "We can now confirm that this fire involves a number factory units, some of which contain active businesses, measuring a total of approximately 200m x 200m."

At its height 28 fire engines and more than 100 firefighters were on the scene of the blaze which started at around 9pm on Monday.

Willenhall Road has been closed since the major incident began

Crews also used a thermal imaging drone to identify hotspots in the blaze, which at one stage covered a fifth of a square kilometre. Water was also pumped from the nearby canal to tackle the blaze.

The railway through Wolverhampton reopened yesterday.

Due to the risk of a factory wall collapsing, the railway was closed and train journeys disrupted.