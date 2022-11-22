Roadside tributes left to girl, 16, and 19-year-old man killed in Oldbury crash

SANDWELL COPYRIGHT TIM STURGESS EXPRESS AND STAR...... 22/11/2022 Flowers at the scene where a blue Nissan Skyline hit a number of pedestrians who had gathered on the A457 Birmingham Road and Oldbury Road near to the junction with Crystal Drive....

A 16-year-old girl and 19-year-old man were killed when a blue Nissan Skyline crashed into a group of onlookers in Oldbury at around 11.30pm on Sunday.

A man and a woman, both in their 20s, were also seriously injured and taken to hospital where their conditions were described as life-threatening.

By Tuesday, dozens of bunches of flowers had been left at the site of the crash on the A457 Birmingham Road and Oldbury Road, along with messages and other tributes.

The messages paid tribute to the deceased, named on the tributes as Lib and Ben, with one saying "Taken from the world too soon! You'll always be the king of crocs.".

Another to Lib said: "From going TikTok Live to chilling the cars, I never thought we would be here writing this. You were always so polite with the most beautiful smile. God took you away too soon. Fly high angel."

The tributes covered up the wall that was demolished in the crash near the junction for Crystal Drive, which left bricks and debris from the Skyline scattered in the area.

The 16-year-old girl and 19-year-old man were both pronounced dead at the scene

A 54-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. He remained in custody on Monday.

West Midlands Police has been contacted for an update on the investigation.

One resident living nearby said there were a lot of people standing around along the road on Sunday night.

Mohammed Khan, aged 44, who lives off Oldbury Road told the Express & Star: "We heard a massive bang, and when we looked up the road saw people running all over the place and screaming. It is such a shame two young people have died."

Mr Khan said he and others have complained about the road "for years", adding: "I do not allow my children out on their own at anytime of the day.

Dozens of flowers have been left at the scene of the fatal crash

"There will now be a type of shrine built to victims on the road which I will have to pass every day with my children and have to explain why people died so near their home."

West Midlands Police closed off the road for nine hours from Sunday night to Monday morning as crash investigation officers combed the area for clues about the crash.

Detective Sergeant Paul Hughes, from the force's Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: "This is a tragic incident and our thoughts remain with all the families affected. We have specialist family liaison officers supporting them at this terrible time.

"We know that there were lots of people who had gathered in the area at the time of the collision and would have witnessed what happened. I would urge those people to get in touch if they haven’t already done so."

He also urged people not to share and photos or video from the incident on social media.

“I would ask people not to share videos or photos on social media. If you have anything that could help with our investigation, then please get in touch," he continued.

"This is very distressing for the families affected and it’s not appropriate for them to see things that could upset them on social media."

West Midlands Ambulance Service sent three ambulances, two paramedic officers, a MERIT trauma doctor and critical care paramedic, and a BASICS emergency doctor to the scene where they found five patients.

Police have put up signs asking for more information has they investigate the crash

A spokeswoman confirmed the 16-year-old girl and 19-year-old man died at the scene.

“Two more pedestrians, a woman and a man had sustained life-threatening injuries," she said.

“They received advanced trauma care from ambulance staff at the scene and en route to Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

“The fifth, the driver of the car was assessed by ambulance staff at the scene. He had sustained non-life threatening injuries and was discharged at the scene.”