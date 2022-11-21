Three teenagers die in weekend of carnage on roads

Chad Heath died in Hall Green on Saturday

A 19-year-old man and a 16-year-old girl died during the crash on 11.30pm on Sunday night at 11.3pm on the A457 Oldbury Road near the junction of Crystal Drive.

As well as the two teenage victims a man and woman in their 20s are fighting for their life in hospital.

A 54-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and remains in police custody.

The tragedy was believed to have been sparked by an illegal racing event organised online which saw cars racing through Halesowen but resulted in a powerful Nissan Skyline crashing into a crowd of spectators.

Mohammed Khan, aged 44, who lives off Oldbury Road told the Express and Star: “There were lots of people standing around on a Sunday night which seemed strange.

“We heard a massive bang, and when we looked up the road saw people running all over the place and screaming. It is such a shame two young people have died.

“We have been complaining about people using this road as a race track for years. I do not allow my children out on their own at anytime of the day.”

He added: “There will now be a type of shrine built to victims on the road which I will have to pass every day with my children and have to explain why people died so near their home.

“I know speed bumps are annoying but there needs to be some kind of traffic measures to stop cars going at such speed in a residential area.”

West Midlands Police closed off the road for nine hours on Sunday as crash investigation officers combed the area for clues about the crash.

Detective Sergeant Paul Hughes, from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “This is a tragic incident and our thoughts remain with all the families affected. We have specialist family liaison officers supporting them at this terrible time.”

On Saturday night a teenager died in Birmingham and two others were left with serious injuries after a car crashed into a tree on Saturday night in Hall Green.

Named online as Chad Heath the 18-year-old was the passenger of the Kia Stonic that hit a tree at the junction of Solihull Lane and Pitmaston Road just before midnight on Saturday.

Chad’s brother Adam Heath posted an emotional post on Facebook about the tragedy.

He said: “I am in pieces right now. Chad was 18 and had his whole life ahead of him. He was the nicest and kindest kid brother ever, I’d trust him with my life, seeing him lying their lifeless I would have swapped places if I could.”

The broken-hearted brother revealed Chad was not wearing a seatbelt when the car crashed into the tree.

He said: “If he was wearing a seatbelt when the car crashed into the tree then he might have stood a chance. Anyone reading this please don’t gamble with your life and just click the seatbelt and save your family being devastated.”

A spokeswoman from West Midlands Ambulance Service said: “We were called at 11.59pm on Saturday to a collision involving one car at the junction of Solihull Lane and Pitmaston Road in Hall Green. Three ambulances, two paramedic officers and a MERIT trauma doctor and critical care paramedic attended the scene. Crews found three men from the car.

“The first, a passenger in the vehicle who was in a critical condition. He received advanced life support at the scene. The second, the driver had sustained serious injuries.

“He received treatment from ambulance staff at the scene. Both were conveyed to Queen Elizabeth Hospital for further assessment. The third man who was a passenger in the car had sustained non-life threatening injuries. He was conveyed to Heartlands Hospital for further assessment.”

The devastating crash in Oldbury occurred when a Nissan Skyline crashed into a crowd of spectators who were believed to have congregated to watch cars race.

Detective Sergeant Paul Hughes, from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, warned people not to share any footage or photos from the crash on social media. He said: “I would ask people not to share videos or photos on social media.

“If you have anything that could help with our investigation, then please get in touch. This is very distressing for the families affected and it’s not appropriate for them to see things that could upset them on social media.”

“I want to thank everyone who has provided a statement so far, and ask anyone else with dashcam footage or any other witnesses to contact us.” The scene at Oldbury Road and Birmingham Road has now been re-opened. Please email FL_COLLISION_INVEST@westmidlands.police.uk, message Live Chat at west-midlands.police.uk between 8am and midnight, or call 101. Quote log number 3732 of 20 November.”