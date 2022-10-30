Bilston disorder witness: "I can't believe nobody was killed"

Police in Bilston town centre

Two men, aged 20 and 35, with stab wounds. One the victims had been stabbed in the leg and lost a lot of blood.

The mass brawl happened on Church Street at 1am

A father of two, Dave, saw the fighting on the way home from a night out.

He said: "There was a lot of shouting and screaming and men running around after each other.

"I don't like coming out in Bilston in case there is trouble and I can't believe nobody was killed.

"I ran off in the other direction. There was no way I was getting involved, I am not getting my head kicked in for no-one."

Several shops were told by the police not to open today including Poundland, Card Factory, Argos, Holland and Barrett and Hurley's Hair Design.

The Market Tavern was only allowed to open at 1.30pm.

A barman at the pub, who did not want to be named, said: "We could not open this morning because the police told us it was an active crime scene.

"The pub was closed when all the trouble started, they were fighting outside Card Factory but the pub's shutters were closed.

"Loads of police came and then asked to use our blue roll to help with the victim, he had been stabbed in the leg and they were worried it had gone through his artery."

He added: "We had a great night for Halloween, everyone had dressed up. I don't know what started the trouble outside the pub but there wasn't any trouble in the pub. The whole street is covered by CCTV so I'm sure the police will find out what happened.

"I've not known anything like it."

A West Midlands Police spokesman said: "We were called to a disorder involving a group of men at the Market Tavern, in Church Street, Bilston, at just after 1am today (Sun).

"Officers attended and found two men, aged 20 and 35, with stab wounds. The men were treated by paramedics before being taken to hospital, with injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening.

"CCTV is being retrieved and reviewed as part of our ongoing enquiries. Officers will also be out on extra patrols around the town centre to offer reassurance to residents and businesses.

"Anyone with information can contact us via Live Chat at west-midlands.police.uk, or call 101, quoting log number 371 of 30 October.