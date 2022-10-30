Notification Settings

Police cordon off Bilston town centre with some businesses unable to open due to incident

Bilston

Police have taped off Bilston town centre as forensic officers work at the scene.

Police have taped off Church Street in Bilston
Officers have been seen on Church Street this morning.

West Midlands Police has been asked to comment.

A Bilston hairdressers has posted on Facebook saying they are unable to open today.

Hurley's Hair Design posted on its Facebook saying: "Important notice: Due to a police incident in Bilston town centre, part of the salon is cordoned off.

"Police have informed me that we are unable to open today and everyone will be sent a text to advise that we are unable to open.

"We apologise for the inconvenience caused."

"I have been informed by police that they are hoping the forensic teams will have completed their investigations today but this can not be fully confirmed as yet.

"As soon as I have details, I will update our page and we will confirm if we are open tomorrow."

More to follow.

