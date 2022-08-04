Police seek 10 people after trouble at Stourbridge v Halesowen match

Images put out by West Midlands Police

The game took place at Stourbridge War Memorial Athletic Ground on the evening of Thursday, July 21, and saw disorder between both sets of fans, resulting in at least three people being hurt.

Flares were launched between fans and onto the pitch, drink containers were reportedly thrown and there were unconfirmed reports of someone with a knife.

Due to the disorder, it was decided the fixture should be abandoned at around half-time.

There were then pockets of fighting outside the ground after the game, in scenes described by police as "totally unacceptable".

Trouble broke out after Stourbridge Town vs Halesowen Town pre-season friendly

West Midlands Police have put out images of 10 men and a spokesperson said: "We want to speak to these people following disorder at the Stourbridge Town vs Halesowen Town pre-season friendly last month.

"We're aware of at least three people being hurt on the night and it's fortunate no-one was seriously injured.

"Enquiries have been ongoing since the night and we'd now like to identify those pictured. No arrests have been made at this time.

"Anyone with information or who can identify someone pictured is asked to contact us via Live Chat on our website and quote log 2941 of 21 July."

Footage uploaded to Twitter by @AnuMCFC purportedly shows red smoke in the stands

In a joint statement after the match, the clubs said: "Both clubs wish to confirm in the strongest possible terms, our joint dismay and utter frustration at the abandonment of last night's Brookes-Clark Charity Shield 2nd leg friendly.

"The safety of players, management, match and club officials, our volunteers, stewards and staff is of paramount importance to us as clubs, but the behaviour of a small minority of the juvenile section of the crowd meant this was no longer possible, despite repeated requests for calm.

"We would like to apologise to the genuine supporters of both clubs for the decision taken, but despite the best efforts of both clubs over recent years, there appears to be a section of people who insist on causing disruption at these fixtures, who do not attend any other fixture played by either club.