Ronan Kanda

Ronan, 16, died after being stabbed during an alleged incident, in Mount Road near his home in Lanesfield near Coseley on June 29.

Prosecuting barrister Robert Price told the hearing in Wolverhampton that a fourth suspect was now in custody and due to be questioned today.

"There is a fourth suspect who was arrested and they are due to be questioned by officers today," Mr Price said.

No pleas were made and all three defendants, appeared by video link and spoke only to confirm their name and address.

Judge Michael Chambers QC set a trial date for April 24 next year and adjourned the case until September 19 for a plea and case management hearing.