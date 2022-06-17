Kingsland Road, Wolverhampton, where the woman was found at 4am on Thursday

Police have sealed off parts of Kingsland Road since Thursday morning.

The woman, in her 40s was found injured at around 4am on June 16, but died in New Cross Hospital shortly afterwards.

A 29-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remained in police custody on Friday, while the post-mortem was also due to place on Friday.

A resident, who didn't want to be named, said her son had heard the scream at around 3.30am on Thursday, but neither realised what it was until the news had broken.

She said: "I was in bed on the other side of the house and didn't hear a thing, but my son told me in the morning about what he had heard around 3.30am.

"I didn't think much about it until I saw the police tape and wondered what was happening, so I've only just found out and it's shocking."

The road, which is located between West Park and Newhampton Road East, was still cordoned off on both sides on Friday morning, with community support officers present to help residents.

For other residents living near the junction of Kingsland Road on Park Road West, the incident came as a shock.

Police continued to have the road closed off on Friday morning

One woman living next to the junction said she had thought the area was fairly quiet, having lived there for a year, and expressed surprise at what had happened on her own doorstep.

She said: "I've never heard about anything like this and it's more than a little shocking to hear that someone has died near here.

"I didn't see anything as I was in bed on Thursday night, so this is all news to me and sad to hear."