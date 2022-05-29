The scene off Howland Close, Pendeford, Wolverhampton, following the death of a teenager.

Emergency services were called to reports of an injured child near to a canal bridge over the Shropshire Union Canal at Reapers Walk, just before 4.15pm on Friday, but nothing could be done to save him.

A 16-year-old boy and 46-year-old woman, both from Wolverhampton, had been arrested - the boy on suspicion of murder and the woman on suspicion of assisting an offender.

While the 16-year-old remains in custody, the 46-year-old has been released pending further enquiries.

The victim was part of a group of people standing outside Pendeford Fish Bar, The Haymarket, at about 3.40pm, and police need to identify everyone who was there so they can speak to them what happened.

Pendeford Fish Bar. Photo: Google

As well as urging witnesses to come forward as soon as possible, officers believe a video showing some of the incident was posted on Snapchat and are appealing for it to be sent to them.

A specialist underwater search was also taking place on Sunday.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Police said: "The ambulance service called us just before 4.15pm to say that they were treating an injured child near to a canal bridge on Reapers Walk, Pendeford.

"Sadly, the boy passed away, and a murder investigation was immediately launched.

"We also believe that a video showing some of the incident was posted on Snapchat. The video is vital to our investigation and we’re appealing for anyone with a copy of it to send it in, or let us know which accounts it was shared by.

"Our thoughts remain with the boy’s family and friends whose lives have been forever changed.

"A 16-year-old boy arrested on suspicion of murder remains in our custody at this time after we were granted a magistrate’s extension, giving us further time to question him.

"A woman, aged 46, who we arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender has been released pending further enquiries.

The scene off Howland Close, Pendeford, following the death of a teenager.

"A scene is still in place, and further searches will be carried out today including a specialist underwater search.

"Anyone who saw what happened and has not yet spoken to us should contact us urgently via Live Chat on the right of your screen.

"If you have a copy of the video, and need to send it to us you should email the investigation team directly on homicide_t5@westmidlands.police.uk.

"Remember – If you want to remain 100 per cent anonymous you can contact Crimestoppers instead. Tell them what you know, not who you are. Please quote reference number 2838 of May 27.