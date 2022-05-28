Pendeford residents shocked and scared after suspected murder of 15-year-old boy

The scene off Howland Close, Pendeford, Wolverhampton, following the suspected murder of a teenager

The boy was found with injuries consistent with a stabbing near the Shropshire Union Canal in Pendeford just before 4.15pm on Friday, and nothing could be done to save him.

A 16-year-old boy and 46-year-old woman, both from Wolverhampton, have been arrested - the boy on suspicion of murder and the woman on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Police officers including forensics experts continued their investigations on Saturday morning, with large parts of the parkland near Reapers Walk remaining cordoned off.

The police cordon remains in place in Pendeford

A woman who has lived in the area for four years described a feeling of fear after the incident.

She said: "About 20 minutes before the [air ambulance] came I heard kids screaming, but didn't think anything of it.

"It's scary, firstly you're concerned for the family and what's happened.

"But it makes you scared, are you going to look at someone the wrong way and get stabbed?

"You don't feel safe, and it's not the first time something has happened - I think a couple of years ago there was a shooting, which was gang-related.

"You don't know what the motive is, is it an argument that's got out of hand, gang-related? It's just really scary, you don't feel safe.

"Like why do kids think it's okay to carry knives?

"Now I feel like if I see any kids that look dodgy I need to look down and not do anything that could provoke anyone."

At around 10.30am on Saturday, canal boats were being told to turn around as they couldn't pass through the investigation area.

One canal boat owner said they had been told a water search is set to take place.

Forensics officers remained at the scene

Kaine Zajaz, 24, was walking with his child in the area, and reflected on what the violence might say about wider society.

He said: "What I'm aware of is it's to do with school kids.

"My mate said he walked past and saw a bunch of kids there.

"For me I don't feel threatened, but it's a shame for the kids.

Police at the scene on Saturday

"We need to give the kids the right mentality, they're all trying to find themselves and prove themselves.

"But they don't know where to put that energy, and it's coming out in weird ways.