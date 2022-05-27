Footpaths cordoned off in major police operation in Pendeford

The police cordon at the end of Howland Close

Officers were sent to Pendeford on Friday afternoon while land and air ambulances have also been in attendance, at a section of the Shropshire Union Canal near The Droveway. There have been unconfirmed reports of a violent altercation.

Footpaths around the scene have been cordoned off by police, closing off a large section of a footpath and cycleway running along the canal.

West Midlands Police has not confirmed the nature of the incident. Nearby residents the Express & Star spoke to said they did not know of any specific incidents but that a helicopter could be heard before 4pm.