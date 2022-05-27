Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Footpaths cordoned off in major police operation in Pendeford

PendefordCrimePublished: Last Updated:

Police have cordoned off large parts of a quiet Wolverhampton suburb in responding to a major incident.

The police cordon at the end of Howland Close
The police cordon at the end of Howland Close

Officers were sent to Pendeford on Friday afternoon while land and air ambulances have also been in attendance, at a section of the Shropshire Union Canal near The Droveway. There have been unconfirmed reports of a violent altercation.

Footpaths around the scene have been cordoned off by police, closing off a large section of a footpath and cycleway running along the canal.

West Midlands Police has not confirmed the nature of the incident. Nearby residents the Express & Star spoke to said they did not know of any specific incidents but that a helicopter could be heard before 4pm.

More to follow.

Crime
News
Pendeford
Wolverhampton
Local Hubs

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News