‘I really thought I was going to die’ says Pc attacked by Sandwell brothers

Maninder Hunjan and Parminder Hunjan. Photo: West Midlands Police

Sandwell brothers Parminder Hunjan, 37, and Maninder Hunjan, 26, were carrying an arsenal of weapons - including a 'Rambo' style knife and a BB gun - when they were spotted during a stop and search operation and attacked two officers.

In victim impact statements the injured constables, Leon Mittoo and James Willetts, stated that the incident in New Square Shopping Centre on July 21 last year had harmed their personal lives, with Pc Mittoo stating that it contributed to the breakdown of his relationship with his partner.

In his statement read aloud by prosecuting barrister Miss Sarah Gates, Pc Mittoo stated: "I'm glad they were caught. They could have done a lot of nasty things and hurt a lot of people.

"I really thought I was going to die. I really feared for my life."

Pc Mittoo added that he feared that his colleagues were also going to be killed.

The officers were on uniform patrol when they saw the men dressed in heavy jackets and carrying backpacks on a hot day.

Parminder Hunjan and Maninder were cleared at Wolverhampton Crown Court of trying to kill the officers, but found guilty of wounding following a trial held in March. Both defendants also pleaded guilty to possessing an offensive weapon.

The court heard that both the defendants and their family had apologised to the officers and the public for their behaviour.

Judge Michael Chambers QC sentenced both to extended terms of imprisonment on Monday at Wolverhampton Crown Court. Parminder Hunjan was jailed for14 years and Maninder Hunjan was jailed for 12 years.

The judge told the court that there were substantial aggravating factors in the case including the pairs' sustained attack on police officers, that it was in public, and carried out in the presence of members of the public on a weekday.

The judge said the university-educated pair, who lived at home with their parents, had become increasing isolated in their rooms, watching the internet and had increased their cannabis smoking.

They must serve two-thirds of their sentences before being eligible for parole.

The judge made compensation orders for cash seized from the men with orders of £2,968 in favour of Pc Mittoo and £2,320 in favour of Pc Willetts. He also made forfeiture and destruction order for the weapons seized.