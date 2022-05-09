Brothers who wounded police officers in shopping centre jailed for 26 years total

Maninder Hunjan and Parminder Hunjan. Photo: West Midlands Police

Sandwell brothers Parminder Hunjan, 37, and Maninder Hunjan, 26, were carrying an arsenal of weapons including a 'Rambo' style weapon and an imitation gun when they were stopped during an operation aimed to tackle town centre knife crime.

Following a trial at Wolverhampton Crown Court earlier this year the brothers were cleared of trying to kill the officers, but were found guilty of wounding them during the violence, in New Square Shopping Centre, in West Bromwich, on July 21 last year.

Sentencing them on Monday Judge Michael Chambers QC said the incident was not terrorism related, but that the reason behind their actions were not ascertained. He said it was fortuitous that the officers did not suffer more serious injuries during the incident and praised the officers for their actions in protecting the public.

Judge Chambers said: "There is nothing about this case that suggests that there is a terrorism context or motivation. Nor does the prosecution contend that. I sentence on that basis.

"However, I have full regard in the case of you Parminder Hunjan that you were in possession of a rucksack carrying an arsenal of criminal weapons in conjunction with your brother with the intention to carry out criminal purpose of a violent nature."

He said in his judgement the bothers were "dangerous" and that Parminder Hanjun posed an "imminent risk" of harm to police officers, prison staff and anyone he thought was a risk to his family.

The brothers were stopped by the officers after being spotted dressed in jackets and carrying rucksacks on a hot day.

During the trial the jury was told that one of the officers was "circled" as he was attacked after he and his colleague stopped the defendants.

Parminder Hunjan, who the court was told slashed at one of the officers while they deployed pepper spray, was found not guilty of attempted murder on account of both police officers - but the jury found him guilty of wounding Pc Leon Mittoo and Pc James Willetts with intent and possessing an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.

Maninder Hunjan was also cleared of attempted murder charges but was found guilty of wounding Pc James Willetts with intent and possessing an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.

Giving them extended terms the judge jailed Parminder Hunjan for 14 years and Maninder Hunjan for 12 years. They must serve two-thirds before being eligible for parole and will be subject to licensing conditions.

He made compensation orders for cash seized from the men with orders of £2,968 in favour of Pc Mittoo and £2,320 in favour of Pc Willetts.

He also made forfeiture and destruction order for the weapons seized.

The judge added: "Can I pass on my thanks to the officers who have behaved in the bravest way, in the best traditions of West Midlands Police."

Speaking after the sentencings, Douglas Marshall of the Crown Prosecution Service said: "It is not clear why Parminder and Maninder Hunjan reacted with such ferocity when approached by the officers last summer, but what is apparent is that they were ready to resort to the use of knives at a moment’s notice.

"Regardless, the officers unhesitatingly put themselves in harm’s way and through their brave actions the pair were disarmed. PCs Mittoo and Willetts suffered relatively minor wounds as a result of their actions, but given the arsenal of weapons the brothers were carrying, the potential outcome could have been much worse.