Members of gang that flooded mid Wales with drugs jailed for more than 40 years total

Witnesses said as many as up to 30 police vehicles were involved in the operation at Leighton Arches in Welshpool.

Seven men, from Welshpool, Wolverhampton and Staffordshire have been jailed for between four and eight years at Mold Crown Court, with another five from the Knighton and Presteigne area still due to be sentenced.

Another man from Wolverhampton will be sentenced on May 9.

Judge Niclas Parry said rural mid Wales had been flooded with drugs, causing misery for families and the community at large.

He said the street value of the cocaine involved was between £330,000 and £400,000 while the value of the cannabis could be as high as £1 to £1.5 million.

Police raided the Leighton Arches caravan site in June last year, with about 30 police cars and 80 officers sent to the park near the River Severn. A significant amount of drugs were seized.

The County Lines gang transported cocaine and heroin from the Wolverhampton area into the Leighton Arches site for distribution to Welshpool, Newtown, Knighton and other Powys towns over a number of months.

The men were charged with conspiracy to supply drugs.

Sentences received were: John Paul Power, 26, of Leighton Arches, Welshpool, jailed for seven years and six months; Michael Power, 19, of Leighton Arches, four years and six months; Patrick David Stokes, 33, of Leighton Arches, eight years and nine months; Martin John Gallagher, 35, of Leighton Arches, seven years and two months; Joshua Joseph Large, 23, of Brook Close, Coven, Staffordshire, four years and 10 months; Gavin Andrew Tony Warley, 29, Fourth Avenue, Wolverhampton, eight years and three months.

Mold crown court was told that a major police operation found that the source of cocaine was from a group in the West Midlands, sent to the Leighton Arches caravan site in Welshpool.

A key distributor from Knighton would have associates drive him around.

Due to be sentenced today are: Sheldon Terrence Kay, 25 of Station Road, Knighton, Powys; Lee Jordan Husbands 22, Bowling Green Lane, Knighton, Powys; Daniel Karl Seyffert 29, High Street, Presteigne; Kristian Rigby 29, Radnor Drive, Knighton, Powys; Lucy Elizabeth Lloyd, 24, Heyope, Knighton.

Due to be sentenced on May 9 is Kame Glyn Bastable, 24, of Clarence Road, Wolverhampton.

When the gang was found guilty Chief Inspector Jacqui Lovatt, of Dyfed-Powys Police, said: “The drugs activities and associated anti-social behaviour of these individuals significantly impacted upon the Powys community, including the quality of life for local businesses and residents.