Man rushed to hospital with serious injuries after stabbing near Wolverhampton bus station

By Nathan RoweWolverhamptonCrimePublished: Last Updated:

Police and paramedics have descended on a Wolverhampton street after a man was stabbed.

The scene in Pipers Row. Photo: @Central1850
One man has been treated for serious injuries and rushed to hospital for further treatment.

The ambulance service was called to Pipers Row, central Wolverhampton, at 4.19pm.

Pipers Road and the surrounding area can be seen cordoned off with a significant police and ambulance presence.

A spokesman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called to reports of a stabbing on Pipers Row, near to Wolverhampton Bus Station, at 4.19pm and sent one ambulance, a paramedic officer, a MERIT trauma doctor and the Midlands Air Ambulance Critical Care Car to the scene.

"On arrival we discovered a male patient who was treated for serious injuries before being taken to hospital for further treatment.

"The doctor travelled with the patient to help continue treatment en route to hospital."

