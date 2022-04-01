The scene in Pipers Row. Photo: @Central1850

One man has been treated for serious injuries and rushed to hospital for further treatment.

The ambulance service was called to Pipers Row, central Wolverhampton, at 4.19pm.

Pipers Road and the surrounding area can be seen cordoned off with a significant police and ambulance presence.

A spokesman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called to reports of a stabbing on Pipers Row, near to Wolverhampton Bus Station, at 4.19pm and sent one ambulance, a paramedic officer, a MERIT trauma doctor and the Midlands Air Ambulance Critical Care Car to the scene.

"On arrival we discovered a male patient who was treated for serious injuries before being taken to hospital for further treatment.