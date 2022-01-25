Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Second arrest in Walsall stabbing probe after man left needing surgery

By Deborah HardimanWalsallCrimePublished: Last Updated:

An 18-year-old has been arrested after a man was left needing surgery when a machete-wielding gang attacked him in Walsall.

The scene at Croft Street, Walsall, after the machete attack
The scene at Croft Street, Walsall, after the machete attack

The victim was leaving his home in Croft Street, Birchills, when he was set upon at around 4.30am on Monday.

West Midlands Police has now confirmed that a second arrest has been made in connection with the incident.

Meanwhile a 17-year-old youth who was detained on suspicion of wounding in the aftermath of the attack has been given police bail while the investigation into the attack continues.

The force posted in Twitter: "We've arrested a second teenager in connection with a machete attack on a man in Croft Street, Birchills yesterday morning.

"The 18-year-old man was this morning detained on suspicion of wounding and taken into custody for questioning.

"A man in his 30s was attacked at around 4.30am. Fortunately his physical injuries were not serious.

"A 17-year-old boy who was arrested yesterday has been bailed with conditions while our inquiries continue."

The injured man, aged 38, was on his way to work when he was set upon in what is believed to have been a targeted attack.

The incident is the latest in a number of violent attacks and incidents in Croft Street with a pensioner having his nose broken by a burglar last May and a street brawl involving 18 people in June 2020.

A Croft Street resident, who did not want to be named, said people in the area were too scared to report matters to the police as they feared retribution.

Crime
News
Walsall
Local Hubs
Deborah Hardiman

By Deborah Hardiman

@Deborahh_Star

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based out of the head office in Ketley. Covering the Telford area.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News