Man injured in second Black Country shooting in 48 hours

Police at Farley Road in West Bromwich after an early-hours shooting

Shots were fired at houses on Farley Road and nearby Vernon Street in the Greets Green area of West Bromwich just after 3am on Saturday.

It was the second shooting in the Black Country in less than 48 hours after a man was injured in a drive-by attack in Walsall.

In the West Bromwich shooting, a 44-year-old man was hit in the wrist but police said his injuries are not thought to be serious.

Police tape was put up to seal off Farley Road while forensic officers investigated.

Police at the scene in Farley Road

Officers from the Operational Support Unit were at the scene

The street remained cordoned off on Saturday lunchtime, with plain-clothed and operational support officers at the scene.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "We’re investigating after gunshots were fired at houses in West Bromwich during the early hours of this morning.

"It happened in Farley Road and nearby Vernon Street just after 3am.

Farley Road was cordoned off by police

"A 44-year-old man received gunshot injuries to his wrist which fortunately are not thought to be serious.