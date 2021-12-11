Notification Settings

McDonald's worker seriously injured after being hit by Mercedes in hit-and-run

By Eleanor Lawson

A McDonald's worker has been left seriously injured after a serious hit-and-run crash on a busy road.

The aftermath of the crash on Hagley Road West. Photo: SnapperSK
The 18-year-old pedestrian was on his break when he was hit by a Mercedes-AMG at the junction of Hagley Road West and Wolverhampton Road in Quinton at around 11:40pm on Friday.

He was taken to hospital with serious injuries. Police said his condition is not thought to be life-threatening.

Meanwhile the driver of the Mercedes ran away from the car, which was left a mangled wreck straddling the middle of the road near McDonald's and Anytime Fitness.

The silver high-performance car is believed to have mounted the kerb and travelled around 100 metres before hitting the teenager on the pavement and then smashing through central reservation barriers.

The aftermath of the crash on Hagley Road West. Photo: SnapperSK
The road was closed for several hours while police started an investigation.

Witnesses said the scale of the damage and distance the car travelled suggested it was travelling at high speed before the crash.

West Midlands Police has now appealed for anyone who was in the area to come forward.

The aftermath of the crash on Hagley Road West. Photo: SnapperSK

A police spokesman said: "We've spoken to a number of witnesses and are carrying out CCTV and other enquiries to identify who was behind the wheel.

"We're keen to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and may have dash-cam footage."

Anyone with information can contact them vi the West Midlands Police website or by calling 101, quoting log number 4980 of 10/12/21.

