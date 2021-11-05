Company vehicles clamped after 'failing to pay £25,000 in Sandwell parking fees'

The operation begins to recover unpaid parking fines in West Bromwich

Multiple vehicles were clamped during the raid at a company in West Bromwich which involved bailiffs, police and council highways officers.

The vehicles were then released when the owners agreed to pay the £24,850 they owe, Sandwell Council said.

According to the authority the owners have been caught flouting parking rules across the borough for months. However following up with the owners had proved difficult due to the vehicles belonging to a UK company but being registered abroad.

The operation eventually took place in Trinity Road North at around 6.30am on Tuesday.

Bailiffs from private company Penham Excel attended along with West Midlands Police officers.

During the operation police identified a vehicle with no tax and MOT unrelated to this operation, which Penham Excel removed under DVLA devolved powers.

Councillor Ahmad Bostan, cabinet member for environment for Sandwell Council, said: "We will not let people get away with parking illegally and if caught, they will receive a fine.

"This exercise demonstrates that partnership operations using different powers delivers results and helps make our community safer and reduce crime.

"The money we are due to receive will come straight to our highways budget and go towards keeping roads safe throughout Sandwell."

Alan Wood, director at Penham Excel, attended the recovery operation.

He said: "It is unacceptable to think you can ignore parking rules.

"The owners of these vehicles have repeatedly failed to pay parking fines and were at risk of losing their vehicles unless they paid what they owe.

"We set out to recover the amount in full and at no cost to Sandwell Council and we are thrilled we have been successful.