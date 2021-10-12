Netherton street closed off by police after shots fired at house

By James VukmirovicNethertonCrimePublished:

A quiet Black Country cul-de-sac has been closed off by police after shots were fired at a house.

Crescent Road, Netherton. Photo: Google
Crescent Road, Netherton. Photo: Google

Officers from West Midlands Police cordoned off Crescent Road in Netherton, Dudley, after gunshots were fired at a house around 1.20am on Tuesday.

No-one was reported as injured following the incident, but the street remained cordoned off as officers conducted CCTV enquiries, a forensic analysis of the scene and interviewing people in the area.

A spokeswoman for West Midlands Police said: "We’re investigating after gunshots were fired at a house in Crescent Road, Netherton during the early hours of this morning (12 October).

"It happened just before 1.20am and fortunately no one was injured.

"We’re conducting CCTV enquires, a forensic analysis of the scene -which is currently cordoned off – and speaking to people in the area to see if they saw anything.

"Anyone with any information should contact us via Live Chat on our website or call us on 101 quoting log number 141 of 12 October."

Crime
News
Netherton
Dudley
Local Hubs
James Vukmirovic

By James Vukmirovic

Community Reporter@jamesvukmirovic

Community Reporter at the Express & Star, helping under-represented communities to find a voice in Wolverhampton. Contact me at james.vukmirovic@expressandstar.co.uk.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News