Netherton street closed off by police after shots fired at house

Crescent Road, Netherton. Photo: Google

Officers from West Midlands Police cordoned off Crescent Road in Netherton, Dudley, after gunshots were fired at a house around 1.20am on Tuesday.

No-one was reported as injured following the incident, but the street remained cordoned off as officers conducted CCTV enquiries, a forensic analysis of the scene and interviewing people in the area.

A spokeswoman for West Midlands Police said: "We’re investigating after gunshots were fired at a house in Crescent Road, Netherton during the early hours of this morning (12 October).

"It happened just before 1.20am and fortunately no one was injured.

"We’re conducting CCTV enquires, a forensic analysis of the scene -which is currently cordoned off – and speaking to people in the area to see if they saw anything.