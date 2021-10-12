Netherton street closed off by police after shots fired at house

Officers from West Midlands Police cordoned off Crescent Road in Netherton, Dudley, after gunshots were fired at a house around 1.20am on Tuesday.
No-one was reported as injured following the incident, but the street remained cordoned off as officers conducted CCTV enquiries, a forensic analysis of the scene and interviewing people in the area.
A spokeswoman for West Midlands Police said: "We’re investigating after gunshots were fired at a house in Crescent Road, Netherton during the early hours of this morning (12 October).
"It happened just before 1.20am and fortunately no one was injured.
"We’re conducting CCTV enquires, a forensic analysis of the scene -which is currently cordoned off – and speaking to people in the area to see if they saw anything.
"Anyone with any information should contact us via Live Chat on our website or call us on 101 quoting log number 141 of 12 October."