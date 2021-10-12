600 plants seized in Walsall cannabis raid

The drugs were discovered following a tip-off from member of the public who were concerned about activities at the properties in the Blakenall area of the town.

The area's neighbourhood policing team said it had been working with intelligence from within the community and as a result seized over 600 cannabis plants over the weekend.

The plants have an estimated street value of around £600,000.

"Thanks to the general public we have and can work to crack down on this illegal activity," West Midlands Police stated.

More than 300 plants with an estimated street value of £300,000 were found in a raid at an address in the town last month.