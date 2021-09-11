Huge drugs hoard discovered in Walsall raid

A raid on a Black Country address uncovered a drug hoard worth hundreds of thousands of pounds.

The hoard has an estimated street value of £300,000. Photo: St Matthew's Police
The hoard has an estimated street value of £300,000. Photo: St Matthew's Police

Officers from West Midlands Police raided the property in Walsall after receiving reports of a suspected cannabis factory after gaining a warrant.

More than 300 cannabis plants with an estimated street value of £300,000 were found in the raid of Friday, September 10.

More than 300 plants were found at the address. Photo: St Matthew's Police

Images released by the police show multiple plants under artificial lights with wires hanging overhead.

A spokesman for St Matthews Police tweeted: "Following reports regarding a suspected cannabis factory, officers from Team 2 conducted a successful warrant.

"Over 300 plants were found.

"Thanks to Delves Police and WS Taskforce for the assistance."

James Vukmirovic

By James Vukmirovic

Community Reporter@jamesvukmirovic

Community Reporter at the Express & Star, helping under-represented communities to find a voice in Wolverhampton. Contact me at james.vukmirovic@expressandstar.co.uk.

