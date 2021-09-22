Tributes paid to Wolverhampton mother stabbed to death as man charged with murder

Sukhjeet Uppal

Sukhjeet Uppal, 40, was repeatedly stabbed at her home in Tangmere Road, Ettingshall, at around 8pm on Sunday.

She is alleged to have been murdered by 50-year-old Jai Singh, who was arrested at the scene on Sunday and also lives in Tangmere Road.

Sukhjeet's devastated family have today paid tribute to "one of the most caring and loving people you could ever meet" who "has been taken from her children".

In a statement, the family said: "Our beautiful, kind-hearted sister was one of the most caring and loving people you could ever meet. People who knew her will know this.

"She never held grudges and loved everyone.

A police tent at the scene in Tangmere Road. Photo: SnapperSK

“She has been taken from her children, from a mother and from her brother and sister. This was not her time to go yet, she had so much love to offer.

"Her children still need her love, support and wise words.

“We will never overcome our sister’s loss and never forgive the people involved who took our beautiful sister away from us.”

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "Our thoughts remain with Sukhjeet’s family at this difficult time; they are understandably heartbroken."

Singh, of Tangmere Road, in Ettingshall, appeared before Wolverhampton Magistrates Court on Tuesday where he was remanded into custody.

He also appeared at Wolverhampton Crown Court on Wednesday morning, before his case was sent for a plea hearing scheduled for October 25.

Sukhjeet was one of two people alleged to have been murdered in domestic incidents in Wolverhampton on the same weekend after the death of a 73-year-old man in Whitmore Reans.