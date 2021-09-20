Murder arrest as woman stabbed to death at Wolverhampton house

The woman was stabbed at a house in Tangmere Road. Photo: Google

The 41-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene in Tangmere Road, Ettingshall, on Sunday evening.

A 50-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

The death is understood to have been a domestic-related incident, West Midlands Police said.

A spokesman for the force said: "We were called to Tangmere Road, Ettingshall, at just after 8pm yesterday and found a 41-year-old woman with serious injuries.

"She was sadly confirmed dead at the scene.

"A 50-year-old man was promptly arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody for questioning.

"It's understood to be domestic-related but our enquiries remain ongoing."