Heartbroken family pays tribute to Oldbury man killed in Birmingham city centre fight

Amarpal Atkar died after a fight in Birmingham city centre on July 31. Photo: West Midlands Police

Amarpal Atkar, from Oldbury, died in hospital hours after being seriously injured when assaulted in Stephenson Street, just outside Grand Central and Birmingham New Street station, just before 2am on Saturday, July 31.

The 33-year-old's heartbroken family has now released a tribute as police continue to appeal for information.

In a statement his relatives said: “Amarpal, our beloved son, brother, uncle, nephew and friend. We have been left devastated and heartbroken by your sudden passing.

"You were always the life and soul of any room you walked in. You have left our lives but you will never leave our hearts.”

West Midlands Police arrested a 34-year-old man on suspicion of murder after Mr Aktar's death. He remains on conditional bail.

Detective Inspector Jim Mahon, who is leading the investigation, said: “First and foremost, my deepest condolences are with Amarpal’s family and friends at this difficult time.

Stephenson Street and Navigation Street were closed for several hours after the fight. Photo: SnapperSK

“Our investigation continues to look at the circumstances surrounding his death and I am still appealing for people to help to piece together the information we already have.

“If you think you’re able to help, but haven’t yet spoken to us, please do the right thing and come forward – it’s not too late.”

Anyone with information can speak to West Midlands Police via the live chat on its website, or by calling 101.