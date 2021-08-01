Man dies hours after fight in Birmingham city centre

BirminghamCrimePublished:

A man has died in hospital hours after being critically injured in city centre fight.

Part of Navigation Street was cordoned off outside New Street. Photo: SnapperSK
Part of Navigation Street was cordoned off outside New Street. Photo: SnapperSK

The 33-year-old man was assaulted outside Grand Central in Birmingham just before 2am on Saturday.

He died in hospital later the same day.

A 34-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault shortly after the incident and has since been released on bail "with strict conditions", West Midlands Police said.

Meanwhile a forensic post mortem will be carried out to establish the cause of the man's death.

The fight happened outside Grand Central in Birmingham city centre. Photo: SnapperSK

The are around Stephenson Street and Navigation Street outside New Street station was cordoned off by police after the violence happened.

Detective Inspector Jim Mahon, from the West Midlands Police homicide unit, said: “Tragically a man has lost his life and we are studying CCTV and speaking to witnesses to establish what led up to the attack.”

Anyone with information who has not spoken to police is asked to contact them on 101 or online quoting log 331 of July 31.

Crime
News
Birmingham
Local Hubs

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News