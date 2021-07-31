Two men critically injured in crash as police search for others involved

The crash happened at New John Street West near the junction with Summer Lane. Photo: Google

Two cars were involved in the collision on New John Street West, one of the main roads through central Birmingham, just before 4am on Saturday.

A 20-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

He remained in custody on Saturday lunchtime while the two injured men were being treated in hospital for critical injuries.

Meanwhile New John Street West, the A4540, stayed cordoned off at the junction with Summer Lane next to the Texaco garage as collision investigators examined the scene.

Police have urged anyone else who was involved in the crash to come forward.

A West Midlands Police spokesman said: "We believe others from both cars may have left the scene and we are asking them to come forward so that we can understand what happened.