Cyclist injured in Wednesbury hit-and-run

Hydes Road, in Wednesbury. Photo: Google Maps

Emergency services were called to the collision in Hydes Road, Wednesbury, at around 2.30pm on Sunday.

The collision involved a bicycle and a car – with the car driver fleeing the scene.

The cyclist has been taken to hospital, but the extent of his injuries are not yet known.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "We are currently at the scene of a collision between a car and bike on Hydes Road, Wednesbury at 2.30pm today .

"The car fled the scene and we are working to trace it.

"The cyclist was taken to hospital to be treated for his injuries, although at this stage it is unclear how serious they are."

Anyone with information is urged to call West Midlands Police on 101, quoting incident log number 2133 of July 25.