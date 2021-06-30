Floral tributes have been left at the scene of the industrial estate

A blue tarpaulin has been put up on a caravan at Doulton Trading Centre, Rowley Regis, after the 44-year-old was found on Monday.

The cause of the man's death has not yet been confirmed but a post mortem was due to take place on Wednesday as forensic specialists continue to examine the industrial park where he was found.

West Midlands Police said he died after suffering serious injuries.

Floral tributes have been left at the scene along with a can of Carling

A message on one of the flowers

Flowers and beer have been left at the scene, with tributes dedicated to 'Carl and Big Bert'. Another note said: "I love you dad and I wish you was here right now."

The man's family have been informed but he has not yet been named by police.

A forensic tent was also been put up next to a blue Subaru Impreza in the corner of the industrial estate.

Forensic analysis is being carried out on the site

West Midlands Police said officers were carrying out a forensic analysis of the scene, examining CCTV and tracking down potential witnesses.

Detective Inspector Hannah Whitehouse, from the homicide team, said: “My thoughts are with the family of the man who died.

The scene at Doulton Trading Centre, Rowley Regis, after a man was found dead..

"We’re carrying out a number of enquiries to help us understand more about what happened. If anyone has any information which may help us, please get in touch."

Police can be contacted via live chat on the website or by calling 101, quoting log number 3064 of June 28.