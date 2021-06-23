Police warning over buying and selling on Facebook

It comes after a Facebook trader in Leek was left £2,000 short having sold a computer graphics part online.

The suspect, who’s described as a male in his 20s with an Irish accent, agree to purchase the item on Facebook before visiting the victim’s house to pick it up shortly before 4pm on Sunday.

The man then showed the victim his banking app – highlighting that the money had been transferred and the transaction had taken place.

Once the suspect had left, the victim checked on his own banking app to see the money had been deposited but it had not.

Having contacted his bank, he was told that no payment had been made or attempted.

An investigation is underway with the incident reported to Action Fraud.

PC Wendy Rigby from the force’s Resolution Centre said: “If you’re selling an item online then it’s imperative you take every possible action to protect yourself from fraud.

“If someone insists on collecting the item in person and paying by bank transfer, make sure that you have received the payment before letting them leave with the goods.”