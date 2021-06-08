Colleagues praying for recovery as insurance company worker stabbed in neck in Wednesbury

Police at the scene in Wednesbury

A boss at easy4insruance has spoken out after a 34-year-old worker was left fighting for his life after being attacked metres away from the company's office in Upper High Street, Wednesbury, on Tuesday.

The man, described as "one of the nicest, kindest, thoughtful" people was taken to hospital where he remained in a critical condition on Tuesday evening.

A spokesman for easy4insurance said: "All of our employees are deeply shocked and traumatised by the events of today and our thoughts go to the family of our critically injured colleague who is without doubt one of the nicest, kindest, thoughtful people we know.

"Obviously we are all praying for his complete recovery.

"We also wish to thank the emergency services who have all acted with such speed and professionalism."

Upper High Street was cordoned off on Tuesday afternoon

The man was treated by off-duty medics before emergency services, including an air ambulance, arrived at the scene.

Witnesses described hearing the man scream and then seeing him lying on the pavement as his attacker ran away.

Rafaket Khan, who runs the nearby Ghosa Foodstore, recognised the victim as a regular customer.

He said: "He is a really humble bloke, I can vouch for this kid - every morning I open up and he comes in and usually buys a drink.

"He is the type of guy where even if he only had five minutes and there was someone else behind him, he would move back and let them be served first - he is a really nice guy.

"It hurts knowing that this has happened because he would never hurt a fly, he is really kind and a really really nice guy."

The knifeman is believed to have made off from the scene in a van after striking at around 12.15pm.

Police believe the victim was specifically targeted.