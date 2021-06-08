Emergency services at Upper High Street, Wednesbury. Photo: Emily Collins

The man, in his 30s, has been taken to hospital in a critical condition following the attack in Upper High Street at around 12.15pm on Tuesday.

The victim is understood to have worked at easy4insurance, which has a shop at the end of the street, and was attacked outside nearby Trendy Carpets and Flooring.

He was treated by two off-duty medics before emergency services arrived.

An air ambulance landed and the street was cordoned off as a number of police cars and ambulances descended on the scene.

Two hours later a man surrendered to a police station and has been arrested in connection with the incident, West Midlands Police said.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "We’ve arrested a man on suspicion of carrying out a knife attack on another man in Upper High Street, Wednesbury, this afternoon.

"We were alerted just before 12.15pm to the incident which is believed to be a targeted attack.

"A man in his 30s has been taken to hospital in a critical condition.

"At around 2.20pm a man surrendered to one of our police stations and he’s been arrested in connection with the incident."

The road remained cordoned off from easy4insurance to the Lamp Inn three hours after the stabbing as police started their investigation.

A worker in a nearby shop, who did not wish to be named, said: "We've had an air ambulance land on the car park.

"The road is closed to traffic but the shops are still open.

"A lot of customers have been asking what's going on."

A worker at nearby Ghosia Food Store added: "I've just come to the shop now, my brother was here earlier.

"It is very shocking."

Claire Brown, spokeswoman for West Midlands Ambulance Service, said: "We were called at 12.18pm to reports of a stabbing in Upper High Street, Wednesbury.

"Two off-duty ambulance staff together with student paramedics and ambulance training tutors came across the incident and stopped to render aid to the man who had been injured.

"Three ambulances, a paramedic officer, a critical care paramedic and the Midlands Air Ambulance from Strensham with a MERIT trauma doctor and critical care paramedic on board were sent to the scene.

"The man sustained serious injuries after reportedly been stabbed and received advanced trauma care by the team of medics at the scene before being conveyed land ambulance on blue lights to hospital where, on arrival, his condition was described as critical."

Anyone with information is asked to contact police online or on 101 quoting log 1871 from June 8.