Trading Standards officers warn of two 'clever' new scams criminals are using to try and steal money

With many families continuing to face increased costs of living, people are being reminded about the rising number of text, email and online scams. Trading Standards officers are warning people about two scams in particular.

In one scam, a message claims people are eligible for cost of living payments and asks for their bank details via a link. This is a scam: Government agencies will never ask for people's bank details for council funding.

In the winter fuel eligibility scam, a fake text pretends to be from the Home Office regarding winter heating subsidies. Benefits like this are managed by the Department for Work and Pensions, who will never contact people this way. This is a trick to steal people’s personal information and bank account details.

Both scams include dangerous links and officers are warning people not to click them. These texts are scams designed to steal personal details.

Councillor Victoria Wilson. Image: Staffordshire County Council

Victoria Wilson, cabinet member responsible for trading standards at Staffordshire County Council, said: “We are seeing more and more scams relating to the increased cost of living so it’s vital that people remain vigilant.

“These criminals are clever and their scams can appear very convincing. They will often claim to be from Government agencies, councils or banks offering help, refunds or access to financial support.

“If you receive a suspicious email or text, don’t click on links or attachments. Never respond to unsolicited messages that ask for your personal or financial details. People should also be wary of unsolicited phone calls or knocks on their door asking for personal information.”

Each year, millions of people in the UK fall prey to scammers, although it is thought that less than five per cent report them. An estimated £10 billion is lost to scammers each year.

A spokesperson for Staffordshire County Council said: "People can find out more about avoiding scams and reporting them on the Citizens Advice website or by calling the helpline on 0808 223 1133.

"People can also report scams directly to Staffordshire Trading Standards on the webpage."