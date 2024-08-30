Funding crisis:Forty jobs under threat at hospice with £1.5m budget black hole

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Chiefs at St Giles Hospice Trust in Lichfield said it was a "difficult" situation and the redundancy proposals were being being made as it grapples with the annual budget deficit.

The charity based in Whittington provides vital end of life care across the region is blaming "unprecedented financial pressures due to rising costs and hospice funding challenges" for the action.

Under the changes approximately 40 full-time roles or 15 per cent of the workforce may be being cut.

Trust chairman Robin Vickers said: “The prospect of having to make highly skilled, end of life healthcare professionals redundant, as well as their colleagues who run the charity, is incredibly difficult and is not a decision we are taking lightly.

"We are doing everything we can to support all our hospice colleagues through this difficult time.

"By making redundancies now, the hospice is ensuring it can return to a sustainable budget as soon as possible. As a charity, we are not underwritten by the government or the NHS, we cannot continue to run a deficit and simply run out of money; if we did, the hospice would cease to exist.

“St Giles has been working with Hospice UK and other hospices nationally to seek support to address the financial challenges across the sector.