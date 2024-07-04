'Will our bus passes remain free?' – veteran campaigner calls on election winner to make travel pledge

Walsall's Richard Worrall, of the National Pensioners’ Convention wants whichever party that takes office on Friday to support the scheme which allows senior citizens to travel the length and breadth of the country without paying extra.

He claims despite writing to the main contenders to ask if they will keep the English National Concessionary Travel Scheme he received no response regarding their plans for the popular travel scheme.

He also claims that Reform UK returned his letter marked with the word "refuse".

Richard Worrall wants political parties to retain the concessionary bus pass

"I wrote recorded, signed for, next-day delivery to the following contenders national offices in London: Conservative, Green, Labour, Liberal Democrats and Reform last month and asked for their response by June 28.